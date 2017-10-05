Career Fair a success at Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre

By Sabrina MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – Residents of Belleville seeking jobs attended the career fair at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre on Wednesday.

Full-time, part-time and student positions were offered by many manufacturers, service organizations, call centres and more. Employers were at the fair looking to hire high-energy, positive, career-oriented people who want to work.

Lorraine Lapointe attended the career fair seeking a job for her husband. He “currently works in Markham, so it’s a three-hour commute every day,” Lapointe said. The couple moved into the Quinte area last year, and currently live in Trenton.

“We weren’t able to attend last year’s career fair, so it’s great we get to meet people and see what’s in the area,” she said.

She is excited to share the opportunities she’s discovered at the career fair with her husband, she said.

Eileen Carlton, a human resources generalist for Emerson Packaging, a packaging company, said the company attends the career fair twice a year.

“We’re looking for machine operators, material handlers and people who are mechanically inclined,” said Carlton. People of all ages and genders are welcome to apply for positions.

Doreen Guimont, development and tourism assistant for the city of Belleville, said last year’s career fair was a success and both organizations and people left happy.

“There’s definitely jobs to be had in the Quinte region, and for the companies it’s an opportunity to find good candidates they’re looking for,” said Carlton.

Lapointe said, “Everybody has been really friendly and helpful. Anyone seeking a job regardless of the type of job you’re looking for should go to the career fair.”

Carlton said at every fair there are positions to be filled.

“We’re happy to take resumes and bring on new people,” she said.

There are still opportunities for people seeking employment. Those who weren’t able to attend the career fair yesterday can go here for more information.

