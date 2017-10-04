Arrest for alleged indecent act at Wellington Beach

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – A 17-year-old man was arrested after a woman saw a man committing an indecent act at the Wellington Beach.

According to the Prince Edward County OPP, the incident happened on Saturday, Sept. 16.

A woman was walking along the boardwalk of the beach at 2:30 p.m. when she saw a young man in the bushes committing the indecent act. The woman mentioned it to a couple nearby and the couple said that they thought he might be a student from their school. The police were called but the young man and the couple had left the scene by the time they got there.

The couple’s identity and the school name are unknown, police said.

With help from the public, the OPP identified a suspect and arrested a 17-year-old Hillier man. He has been charged with committing an indecent act and is scheduled to be in court in Picton on Nov. 20.

The OPP would like to speak with the young couple who were at the beach or anyone else with information. Call the OPP Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

