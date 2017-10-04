Uncategorized

What the Ontario government is doing to combat the opioid crisis

  • October 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm

By Olivia Timm

BELLEVILLE – The Ontario government is fighting the opioid crisis by implementing an emergency task force.

Individuals who are skilled in the fields of harm reduction, addiction medicine and community-based mental health and addiction services, among others, will provide critical insight about what is happening in day-to-day lives and work closely with the government to combat the issue.

The purpose of the force is “to strengthen the province’s co-ordinated response to the opioid crisis,” according to a news release.

There will also be a targeted public education campaign to raise awareness about the risks and support people can receive.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Hunting vs. school: it’s a student’s choice
  2. Belleville mayor leaves Twitter
  3. Hunting safety in Quinte
  4. 91X FM Newscast – Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, noon
Print This Post Print This Post