What the Ontario government is doing to combat the opioid crisis

By Olivia Timm

BELLEVILLE – The Ontario government is fighting the opioid crisis by implementing an emergency task force.

Individuals who are skilled in the fields of harm reduction, addiction medicine and community-based mental health and addiction services, among others, will provide critical insight about what is happening in day-to-day lives and work closely with the government to combat the issue.

The purpose of the force is “to strengthen the province’s co-ordinated response to the opioid crisis,” according to a news release.

There will also be a targeted public education campaign to raise awareness about the risks and support people can receive.

