Woman and dog escapes from vehicle sinking in the Moria River

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – A young woman and her dog escaped their vehicle after driving into the Moira River on Wednesday evening, Belleville Police said in a press release.

The teenage woman was driving south bound on Cannifton Road when another vehicle pulled out of a driveway on the east side around 8:30 p.m., police said. In avoiding the other vehicle, she drove into Moira River, escaping as the vehicle sank, police said. Then, she swam to shore, police said.

Nobody was seriously injured or taken to the hospital. The vehicle is also being recovered today, police said.

It is still under investigation.

