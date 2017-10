By Madeleine Villa

BELLEVILLE – Clothing dating as far back as 1880 is being showcased at the Glamore National Historic Museum in celebration of Belleville’s 200th anniversary and Canada’s 150th.

Melissa Wakeling, education and marketing co-ordinator at Glanmore, showed QNet News around the beautiful exhibit.

The event is free to view until Sunday.

Glanmore Old Fashioned super from QNet News on Vimeo.

