Murdered and missing Indigenous women honoured at Trent University

By Alana Pickrell

PETERBOROUGH – People all around the world joined together on October 4th in memory of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.

Trent University held an all-day memorial museum that included a crafting circle, singing, and drumming. The hallways were lined with posters, pictures, and information, which truly brought to life the significance of the event.

The ceremony wrapped up with an evening candlelight vigil, bringing both students and community members.

