By Lindsey Cooke

STIRLING – Bigfoot is back and is even scarier than any other you have seen, according to director and co-creator Victor Cooper.

Local filmmakers Five Year Plan partnered up with Belleville production company Vantage Point Media House to make another short horror film called The Woodsmen.

Their horror movie, Mercy, had a small budget of about $750.

This film received over $14,000 through crowdfunding. QNet’s Lindsey Cooke visited the set and spoke with the filmmakers and actors.

