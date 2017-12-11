Prince Edward County seeks public input on new development charge bylaws

By Joseph Carin

BELLEVILLE – Prince Edward County is asking for feedback from the public as it drafts new development charge bylaws for maintaining the infrastructure of the county.

Development charges are fees collected from developers at the time a building permit is issued. The fees help pay for the cost of infrastructure required to provide municipal services to the new development. These include roads, transit, water, sewer infrastructure and community centres as well as fire and police services.

Working alongside the County, Watson and Associates, a consulting firm, has written a draft background study covering the potential development, increase in needs for services, capital cost estimates and policies for imposing the new charges.

The current development charge bylaws expire on March 6.

Watson and Associates will host a public meeting early in 2018 to gather input. In addition, this Friday there will be two targeted consultation sessions.

The sessions will take place in Rotary Hall at the Essroc Arena at 111 Belleville St. in Wellington.

10 a.m. – Meeting for developers

2 p.m. – Meeting for agriculture and affordable housing stakeholders, park owners and operators

