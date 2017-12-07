Prince Edward County approves 2018 municipal budget

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – Prince Edward County’s 2018 municipal budget was approved by county council on Wednesday.

The budget calls for total spending of $68.3 million – 5.3 per cent more than 2017. This will result in a property-tax increase of 3.5 per cent, which translates to $30.66 for each $100,000 in assessed property value.

The budget includes a $250,000 investment in affordable housing projects and pilot programs.

There will be $750,000 put toward community, recreation and heritage grants.

Several areas in Prince Edward County will be rehabilitated as part of the $9 million put towards roads and bridges. The areas include County Road 1, County Road 14, the second phase of Wilson Road reconstruction, Talbot Street reconstruction, the rehabilitation of the Black River bridge and various road surface treatment work through the county.

There will be an extension of sidewalk snow removal for Cherry Valley and Milford.

The approved operating budget is $52.6 million. The capital budget, for maintenance of land, buildings and equipment, is $15.7 million.

