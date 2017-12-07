One less Belleville walk-in clinic

By Lindsey Harren

BELLEVILLE – People in Belleville without a doctor now have only one walk-in clinic to go to during flu season.

The Family Medical Centre operated by Dr. Mile Savic on Sidney Street is closed.

Savic’s wife told QNet News that he is recovering from a broken knee.

She said that some selected services remain open for his patients.

It is not known when the clinic will reopen.

However, QNet News found that he has a pending hearing with the discipline committee at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

According to college documents, he received a notice in February 2017, which can be found under the section entitled Pending Discipline Hearings in his college file. In it, it says he engaged in “unprofessional conduct.” The document said that this is, in part, because of billing, and “ordering unnecessary diagnostic testing.”

There is no scheduled date for the hearing, said a representative from the college.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to breaching college standards, which included a conflict of interest. He sent patients for tests in clinics where he was involved in the business. As a result, he was fined and his license was suspended from Feb. 19 to April 19 of that year.

QNet News unsuccessfully tried to reach Savic multiple times for a comment.

Comments