Impaired-driving charges laid

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – A 56-year-old man from Picton was arrested on Friday and charged with impaired driving.

An officer with with Prince Edward OPP detachment officer was conducting a RIDE program – a sobriety testing program run by police – that night near Clarke Road. While doing stops the officer noticed that a driver was showing signs of alcohol consumption. The driver failed a roadside sobriety test.

The driver was arrested and taken to the OPP detachment, where further testing confirmed that he had been drinking, the OPP reported Monday.

The 56-year-old was charged with impaired driving and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days. He will appear in court on Jan. 18.

In another RIDE program the same night on County Road 5, a 19-year-old also failed a sobriety test, and officers who conducted a search found marijuana on him, the OPP report. The 19-year-old has been charged with impaired driving and drug possession. He will appear in court Jan. 3.

Comments