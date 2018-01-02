Belleville welcomes new auxiliary members to police force

BELLEVILLE – Belleville welcomed five new auxiliary members to the police force, giving more eyes and ears in the community, said Constable Pat Comeau.

The badge presentation for the new members was held on Dec. 13th.

Auxillary police officers are volunteer members of the community that are trained and rigorously prepared similarly to full-time police members.

Sadie Montgomery, a newly appointed auxiliary member, spoke to QNet News about what it means to her to receive her badge.

