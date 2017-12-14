Community

Ontario to provide free prescription drugs for children and youth

  • December 14, 2017 at 10:15 am

By Joseph Carin 

BELLEVILLE – As of today free prescription medication will be given to Ontario children and youth through Ontario’s Health Insurance Plan plus (OHIP+)

Those who are 24 years old and younger will automatically be covered by OHIP+ and have free access to 4,400 different prescription drugs alongside its previous benefits through their Ontario health card number and a valid medical prescription.

Currently Ontario’s drug funding program helps pays for the prescription medication of seniors, people with high medical costs, and others in need.

To find out what is covered check out the medication coverage tool

For more information visit Learn about OHIP+.

 

