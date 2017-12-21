Rejuvenated student lounge opens at Loyalist College

By Madeleine Villa

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College students have a new study space located on the recently renovated third floor just in time for exams.

The new study spot is located in the H wing and is open to all students and study groups.

The need for an update to the old lounge area was brought to the attention of the student government in a survey of students done at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

Student government president C-Jay Stark said the old lounge area was “dark, dingy and (it) wasn’t very welcoming for students to study and spend their time here.”

The old lounge area doesn’t even compare to the new one. The renovations have made the space much more usable and enjoyable for students.

The project designer was Michael Paquette and his team from Kasian, a design and architecture company that works across Canada.

Construction was done by Peak, a Colborne construction and engineering company, and subcontractors.

The updates include a full whiteboard wall for students to doodle and work on, new Canadian-designed and made furniture, brighter LED lighting, electrical outlets with USB ports for extra function, and a separate study room equipped with a television, whiteboard, desk and swivel chairs.

At the official opening Monday, Ann Marie Vaughan, president and chief executive officer of Loyalist College, said: “I’m sure you’ll smile every time you walk this space.

Vaughan wasn’t wrong; just 30 minutes after the grand opening ceremony finished, students were already in the study room working on a group project.

The following day the previously clean whiteboard walls were decorated with colourful drawings.

The renovation was an initiative of the student government using the facilities enhancement fees that students pay at the beginning of the year.

While the renovation seems complete, it is missing one thing: a name. The student government will be holding a competition in the new year to find that perfect name.

The prize is two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour.

