91X Newscast: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2017, 4 p.m.

  • December 21, 2017 at 4:21 pm

BELLEVILLE – Dariya Baiguzhiyeva brings you the latest news in the Quinte Region. Headlines include: an update on the helicopter crash in Tweed last Thursday, a report by the Special Investigations Unit that states a Quinte West OPP officer won’t be charged in relation to a man falling from a building and the new location of the Trenton Health Hub. 

