One death and 41 illnesses linked to romaine lettuce after E. coli outbreak

By Cody Starr

BELLEVILLE – One person has died and a total of 41 people across eastern Canada are reported to have become ill due to romaine lettuce infected by E. coli bacteria.

According to a health notice posted by the Public Health Agency of Canada, there are eight reported cases in Ontario, 14 in Quebec, five in New Brunswick, one in Nova Scotia and 13 in Newfoundland and Labrador. Of those reported cases 17 people have been hospitalized.

These cases have led to a recall of the vegetable in some stores and restaurants.

Anyone is capable of becoming infected with E. coli bacteria. But there are some individuals whose risk for developing serious complications due to it are much higher.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says those people include young children and older adults, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women.

These people are at an even higher risk because this particular strain, E.coli O157, is more likely to cause severe illness than other strains of the bacteria.

The notice also states the Public Health Agency of Canada is leading the human health investigation into why this outbreak happened and is in regular contact with its federal and provincial partners to monitor the situation and to collaborate on steps to address it.

Files by Madeleine Villa.

Comments