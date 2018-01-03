Suspicious fire at business in Napanee

By Madeleine Villa

BELLEVILLE – A business on Palace Road in Napanee suffered extreme damage in a suspicious fire Tuesday.

At 5:39 a.m., officers from the Napanee detachment of the OPP responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported. However, the business suffered extreme damage, according to the OPP.

The Napanee OPP Crime Unit, Napanee Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management are investigating.

If you know anything about the fire, contact the Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to stay anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477. You may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.

