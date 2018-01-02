91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017, noon

  • January 2, 2018 at 2:48 pm

BELLEVILLE – Dariya Baiguzhiyeva brings you the latest news in the Quinte Region. Headlines include: an update on the cold weather warning in the area, a new transit route in Belleville, and information about a fire in Napanee early this morning. 

