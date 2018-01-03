Featured · Local

More cold weather predicted for the Belleville area

  • January 3, 2018 at 11:32 am

While no more snow is predicted until Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop to -18 degrees on Friday in Belleville. Photo by Sophie Dudley, QNet News

By Sophie Dudley 

BELLEVILLE – While Wednesday’s weather is milder than the arctic temperatures that we’ve seen recently, Belleville residents should still be prepared to bundle up. 

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures to drop to -18 degrees on Friday – and that’s the high. The low is expected to reach -27 degrees on Friday.

Saturday will warm up very slightly, with temperatures steady at about -19 degrees. 

Residents shouldn’t expect temperatures in the upper negatives until Sunday, when it’s predicted the thermometer will rise to -6 degrees, with a flurry of snow. 

These temperatures are unseasonably low. Environment Canada’s average low temperature for early January is -11 to -12 degrees.

Jan. 1-7 predicted daytime temperatures compared to average high temperatures. With data from Environment Canada.

Jan. 1-7 predicted nighttime temperatures compared to average low temperatures. With data from Environment Canada.

