More cold weather predicted for the Belleville area

By Sophie Dudley

BELLEVILLE – While Wednesday’s weather is milder than the arctic temperatures that we’ve seen recently, Belleville residents should still be prepared to bundle up.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures to drop to -18 degrees on Friday – and that’s the high. The low is expected to reach -27 degrees on Friday.

Saturday will warm up very slightly, with temperatures steady at about -19 degrees.

Residents shouldn’t expect temperatures in the upper negatives until Sunday, when it’s predicted the thermometer will rise to -6 degrees, with a flurry of snow.

These temperatures are unseasonably low. Environment Canada’s average low temperature for early January is -11 to -12 degrees.

