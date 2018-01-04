Students upset with shortened break

By Demii Niles

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College students say they’re disappointed that their Christmas break was cut short because of last fall’s faculty strike.

With the college’s holiday period shortened from its normal three weeks to one, “I don’t feel like I had a break,” says Victoria Vagda. a second-year student in early childhood education.

“Assignments still needed (to be) completed for when we return(ed). Christmas break was nice, but definitely not long enough. Holidays are stressful, and exams and major projects are just as stressful.”

Students’ last day of classes before the break was Dec. 22, and they returned to class this past Tuesday to finish the fall semester, which now ends Jan. 19.

“I was okay with a short Christmas break because I live at home, but for other students that live hours away it’s not really fair to them not to be able to see their family,” said Cassandra Morris, a first-year developmental-service worker student.

The five-week strike that began Oct. 16 caused 500,000 college students across Ontario to be out of classes. The strike ended when the government passed back-to-work legislation. Students returned to class Nov. 21.

Hailey Francescone of Foxboro, who is studying early childhood education online, said the shortened break is unfortunate for students who have children and those who have to work.

Students who have kids have to pay for child care for time when they would normally be away from classes, she said, and “it also extends the school year, which takes away from work to pay for school next year.”

Several students said they would have liked to have spent more time over the holidays with their friends and family.

Second-year student Sarah Newton says she wasn’t able to make it home to Quebec for Christmas because of the shorter break.

“It didn’t feel like a vacation because of the Christmas rush. I wasn’t able to spend time with my family out of province for Christmas this year, since we only had a week off.”

Francescone says she sympathizes with those who couldn’t make it home for the holidays: “It’s hard for international students or students who live out of province.”

But at least one student likes the fact that the fall semester has been extended. It means extra time to get schoolwork done, said animation student Brooke Fraser.

“Because of the strike I fell way behind,” Fraser said. “So these extra (three) weeks are helpful. On the other hand … I still haven’t unpacked from my trip over the break.”

