Quinte West OPP officer injured in car chase

By Kayla Haggett

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West OPP are looking for information after an officer was injured in a car chase Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were approaching a car suspected for dangerous driving around 5:35 p.m. Police said the car hit an officer while speeding away, leaving him with minor leg injuries.

Due to poor road conditions and heavy traffic, the car was able to get away from police after driving east. It was later found abandoned on the shoulder of the 401 west of Napanee, but a search of the car didn’t turn up anything.

The car is a Black Pontiac G5 with Ontario plates reading BYYJ 064.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 613-392-3561 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

