Search continues for transport truck after a hit-and-run

By Madeleine Villa

BELLEVILLE – The officers of the Leeds detachment of the OPP are looking for a transport truck that hit another transport and left the scene.

The two trucks were at a service centre in Front of Yonge Township off the 401 west on Wednesday.

One was parked in the parking lanes when the second hit it, causing substantial damage.

The driver then left the scene, police say.

Officers were dispatched around 8:30p.m. No one was hurt.

OPP are looking for the truck, describing it as all white with “All Routes” written on the side.

If anyone witnessed the collision, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

