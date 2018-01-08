Man found dead at fire scene in Belleville

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – A man is dead after a fire at a Belleville apartment building early Sunday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to the fire at 249 Bridge St. E. around 3:30 a.m., according to the Belleville police. They found a man dead inside the apartment.

The police have identified the victim and notified his next of kin, but are not releasing his name publicly.

The fire was contained to a single apartment on the 15th floor of the building, police said.

The Belleville Police criminal investigation division has assigned an investigator to determine the cause of both the fire and the death.



