Accidents close sections of Highway 401

By Bradley Bennett

BELLEVILLE – On a morning of less-than-ideal winter driving condition, Highway 401 was shut down in two places in the Quinte area due to accidents.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at the exit for County Road 30 and Wooler Road around noon when a tractor-trailer and a car collided, according to Northumberland OPP. The shutdown that lasted two hours. The highway was reopened just before 2 p.m.

OPP are at serious mvc near mile marker 513 at Brighton involving tractor trailer and car. All westbound lanes closed to traffic at this time. Driver of car transported to hospital with undetermined injuries. — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) January 8, 2018

A little after the first accident, an accident near Shannonville Road closed the westbound lanes of the 401. The Make It Home YGK Twitter account indicated the cause was a jackknifed tractor-trailer. At 2:45 the left lane was reopened, OPP say.

🚑🚓🚒 Receiving reports that vehicles have been stopped for over an hour and a half on 401EB at Shannonville due to jack-knifed TT. — Make It Home YGK (@MIHomeYGK) January 8, 2018

