Accidents close sections of Highway 401

  • January 8, 2018 at 3:00 pm

By Bradley Bennett

BELLEVILLE – On a morning of less-than-ideal winter driving condition, Highway 401 was shut down in two places in the Quinte area due to accidents.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed at the exit for County Road 30 and Wooler Road around noon when a tractor-trailer and a car collided, according to Northumberland OPP. The shutdown that lasted two hours. The highway was reopened just before 2 p.m.

A little after the first accident, an accident near Shannonville Road closed the westbound lanes of the 401. The Make It Home YGK Twitter account indicated the cause was a jackknifed tractor-trailer. At 2:45 the left lane was reopened, OPP say.

