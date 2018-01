By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – A school bus in Picton with seven students on board was involved in a collision in Picton early Monday morning.

No one was injured, according to Prince Edward County OPP.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. after the bus and another vehicle collided on Union Street. An ambulance was on the scene as a precaution but was not needed. Vehicle damages were minimal, police said.

