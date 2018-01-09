Police investigating suspicious death

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

GRAFTON – Northumberland OPP is asking for the public’s help with an investigation of a suspicious death.

Last Friday, around 7 a.m., police found a dead man in the area of Lyle Street, Grafton and Highway 401 area. He was identified as a 39-year old Stephane Vaillancourt from Quebec City. His car, a 2006 Toyota Corolla with Quebec licence plate was also located at the scene.

Const. Steve Bates said that because of the circumstances, the death is being called suspicious until proven otherwise.

Const. Bates also said that that there is no public safety concern at this time because “at this point in investigation, there is no indication that there is someone out there that would harm anyone in the public.”

If anyone has any information relating to this investigation, call the Cobourg OPP detachment at 905-372-5421 or toll free 1-888-310-1122.

Comments