Smartphone addiction is a user problem, not a corporate one, Loyalist student say

BELLEVILLE – People need to be responsible users of mobile devices, while companies should not be liable for potential addictive use, Loyalist College students said this week.

Concerns over the possibility of addiction to smartphones raised by investors against Apple have drawn attention to the issues recently.

Cell phones were just talking on-the-go or even sending and receiving a simple text. These days, however, they are capable of far more. Many of us spend hours on our devices every day. That’s led to some concern people are becoming addicted to mobile devices.

New York-based Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System sent an open letter to Apple asking that the company offer more choices and tools to help children fight addiction to its devices.

The letter reads in part: “Apple can play a defining role in signaling to the industry that paying special attention to the health and development of the next generation is both good business and the right thing to do.”

QNetNews spoke with six different students to find out how they use cell phones.

Terri-Anne Ford, 18, a second-year student taking television and media production, said she uses her cell phone every day and it’s her go-to device.

” I use it for like text and calling and Facebook and stuff,” she said. “I probably pull out my phone about 10 times an hour to check it. It’s always somewhere close enough that I can just grab it, like pocket or purse.”

“I don’t know if they should monitor it, but I guess it would be cool if they did offer such a feature,” Ford said when asked if the cell phone provider should bear some responsibility for the overall use of a cell phone by their customers.

“I’m sure some people are on their cell phones way more than they should be,” she said.

She said that she feels that it should be up to the customers and not the cellular providers in how much or how little someone decides to use their cell phone.

Kiara Kirby, 18, is in her second year of studies as a development service worker.

She said that she owns an Apple cell phone and that she uses it all the time.

“It kind of depends on where I am and what I am doing, if I’m at home or doing homework then probably not so much,” she said.

Users are responsible for managing their own usage, sahe said.

“Personally, I don’t think it would make a difference again it depends on the person and how much they would use it.”

She said that it could be great if cell phone providers offer a feature to its customers that allowed them to limit use. However, she also feels that it should be the customer’s responsibility in monitoring their overall usage of their cellular device.

“Our generation is always on their phones,” she said.

Dillon Henriksen, 25, a second-year Television and New Media Production student said he is not always on his cell phone and that he is on it mainly to kill time.

”I’m not tied to the hip to it, “he said.

Henriksen said he is a smartphone user.

“I use it for YouTube videos and Netflix,” he said.

He said that it is his go-to device for streaming when he is on the go.

“Hourly, I would say use my cell around 10 to 20 minutes per hour,” he said.

Henriksen said he has noticed cell phones being misused by his fellow classmates. He realizes the potentially damaging effects that they can cause in regards to students and their focus levels. He said it always initially up to the providers to increase or decrease their plans and data rates for their customers.

“I guess it should be up to the consumer, “he said.

Collin Goodwin, 20, a first-year student in the Biotechnology Technologist program, said he owns a Samsung model cellular device and that on average he spends more than six hours a day on his cell phone.

“When I’m at home I’m always on it,” he said. “When you use it for your studies you can get sidetracked with everything else that’s on it,” he said.

Asked about controlling usage, Goodwin said:

” Well, the customers are the ones paying for it so I believe that they should be up to them,” he said.

Jackson Dafoe, 18, a first-year student studying chemical engineering said he is the owner of a Samsung smartphone and that he prefers Android devices. Dafoe said that on average that he spends about two hours per day on his cell phone. He said that uses his cell phone for games but mainly for texting and calling.

“I don’t think it should be up to the providers to take on responsibilities of how much a customer should be able to use their phones because that takes away from the freedom of the customer,” he said.

” I do think it could be beneficial in ways though for the parenting side of things if the provider could offer limiting the time the kids are on their phones.”

Chase Tindale, 19, a first-year student studying to become a biotechnology technologist said this LG smartphone is his go-to device and that on average he spends between five and seven hours per day on his cell phone.

“My girlfriend lives in Ottawa so a lot of my time on my cell phone is spent talking to her, there are nights where I’ll spend three hours on the phone just talking with her,” he said

“It doesn’t really hamper school, I use it a little bit in class when I’m not paying attention but it really doesn’t affect my studies much.”

Dafoe said that other than talking and texting that he also uses his cell phone for Instagram, other social media outlets and gaming at times when he is bored.

“I think that it’s more up to the consumer. They’re the one that is paying the providers,” he said.

