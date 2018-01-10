Moira Secondary School to become Meyers Creek

By Olivia Timm

BELLEVILLE – Moira Secondary School will be known as Meyers Creek Secondary School when students from Moira and Quinte Secondary begin class together there this September.

The Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board voted unanimously in favour of the name change at a meeting Monday afternoon.

Quinte Secondary School will be closing at the end of this school year. Of the 590 Quinte Secondary students, 390 will attend Meyers Creek. The remaining 200 will attend Centennial Secondary.

School-board spokesperson Kerry Donnell says the cost of the rebranding project has not yet been determined but “no funding that is intended for the classroom or for resources or for employees would be used for the rebranding purpose.”

There has been opposition to the name change, and a petition against it gathered 2,500 signatures. Opponents had complained about education money being spent on costs associated with the name change.

Donnell acknowledged at Monday’s meeting that there has been a lot of emotion from people not wanting the name of the school to change. But a little emotion is a good thing, she said.

“There is always emotion when it comes to school closures, school openings even, or any changes, because schools really are the heart of the community. But that is a good thing, because it gets the community talking and it really shows how much people care about their local school.”

Now that the name has been selected, the board can begin changing things like the school logo and mascot, Donnell said.

