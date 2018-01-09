Sports

B-Sens sign Kelly to second pro tryout

  • January 9, 2018 at 3:43 pm

Chris Kelly returns to the Ottawa Senators roster after being released on Dec. 20 to represent Team Canada at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland. Kelly has one assist in nine games with Belleville this season. Photo courtesy of bellevillesens.com.

By Daniel Taylor

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Senators have given veteran pro Chris Kelly another opportunity to prove his worth.

The 37-year-old Toronto native was released from his first professional tryout agreement  with the Senators on Dec. 20 to represent Canada at the Spengler Cup in Switzerland, where he helped the team win gold.

In nine games with Belleville this season Kelly has one assist. The veteran will surely have to produce much more if he intends on continuing his pro career.

Kelly has played over 800 games in the National Hockey League with the Ottawa Senators and the Boston Bruin, registering 289 points (123 goals).

He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

