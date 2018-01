By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

QUINTE WEST – A Quinte West woman is facing an impaired driving charge after police say she drove into the ditch at Grills Road and Mackenzie Road on Tuesday afternoon.

A 64-year old woman was charged with impaired driving and driving with more than 80 mgs. of alcohol on Tuesday afternoon. Police say there were no injuries as the result of the collision.

The woman was released and will appear in Belleville court on Jan.23.

Comments