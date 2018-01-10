Receive a Coke for the low cost of a hug at Loyalist College

By Daniel Taylor and Tyson Nayler

BELLEVILLE – A new vending machine at Loyalist College has created a bit of a stir on campus.

A new vending machine in the cafeteria? What’s the big deal? The big deal is that the new vending machine gives out free cokes in exchange for hugs!

The machine has the words “Hug Me” written on the front in the classic Coca-Cola font. The huggable coke dispenser first appeared in the National University of Singapore in 2012, the New York Daily News reports.

The vending machine is part of a promotion that the company is doing with schools across Ontario. Krista Brown, a sales development and marketing manager for Coca-Cola says the idea is to create excitement for students and market their product in a unique way.

“This is something we plan on doing more often if it becomes a success,” Brown said. “We’re seeing a lot of smiles on everyone who sees the vending machine and that’s what the promotion is all about.”

Student’s seem to love having the hug machine visit their school as it became a huge attraction during the universal break hour. Laura Mitchell, a student at Loyalist College said she loves the idea of getting free Coke.

“I saw the hug machine on YouTube and thought it was a really cool idea, so the school having it here today is really surprising,” Mitchell said.

The offer only lasts until 3 p.m. Wednesday, so give the machine some love while you can.

