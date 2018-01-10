Sports

Colin White to play his third NHL game this season against the Maple Leafs

  • January 10, 2018 at 4:48 pm

Colin White lines up for an offensive zone face-off against Pittsburgh’s Nick Bonino during the 2016-17 season. Photo courtesy of Bellevillesens.com

By Daniel Taylor

BELLEVILLE – B-Sens forward  Colin White is expected to dress for is fifth NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night at the Air Canada Centre.

The 20-year-old Boston native was called up for a game against the Tampa Bay Lightening on Jan. 6. and has remained with the team since.

He’s played two games with the senior Sens this season and played two with them last season.

White has 13 points (5 goals) in 27 games with Belleville this season. He has yet to register a point in the National Hockey League.

 

Comments

