Charges laid after driver runs away from police

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – A man faces two charges after an arrest that saw a driver flee from Belleville police on foot.

The police say they got a report Wednesday that a suspected impaired driver was travelling west on Highway 2 into Belleville. After a police search, a vehicle was found on Pine Street and the driver fled on foot. However, he returned to the vehicle two hours later.

He was then arrested and charged with breaching probation and driving while disqualified. He was held for a bail hearing.

