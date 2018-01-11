Three players reassigned from Ottawa Senators

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – The Ottawa Senators have reassigned three of their players to the Belleville Senators.

Forwards Filip Chlapik and Colin White and defenceman Ben Harpur will play for the B-Sens Friday when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the Yardmen Arena.

Chlapik, 20, from the Czech Republic, has two assists in seven games with Ottawa. He also has six goals and nine assists when he previously played for Belleville.

White, also 20, from Boston, has played three games for Ottawa and 28 games with Belleville. He has five goals and eight assists with the B-Sens.

Harpur, a 22-year old Hamilton, Ont., native, has an assist in 20 games with Ottawa and two goals and two assists in eight games with Belleville.

