By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – Police say a garage fire at a residence on Grand Road in Campbellford Wednesday was suspicious.

There were no injuries as the result of fire, police say. Evidence was collected at the scene and the fire remains under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the fire, call Campbellford OPP detachment at 705-653-3300 or toll free 1-888- 310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

