By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – A stolen vehicle was recovered by Belleville police Sunday night at a residence in the northern part of the city.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, breach of a recognizance, breach of probation and driving while suspended.

The theft occurred Saturday, according to police.

The man is still in custody, where he is waiting for a hearing scheduled for Monday at Provincial Court in Belleville.

