Canadian Cancer Society runs third annual quit-smoking campaign

By Sophie Dudley

BELLEVILLE – Smokers have more motivation to make 2018 the year they quit for good: $500 in their pocket.

The Canadian Cancer Society and Smoker’s Helpline have begun their third annual First Week Challenge Contest – a health campaign that encourages smokers to quit tobacco for the first seven days of the month. Once they register, they are entered in a draw for their chance to win $500.

Recent statistics from Hastings Prince Edward Public Health show that in 2014, 27 per cent of residents in the region over the age of 12 smoked tobacco – that’s 10 per cent higher than the provincial average. High smoking levels are still an issue, says public health nurse Crystal Roach.

“In general, our community has a lower socio-economic status and lower education levels. Those kind of go hand in hand with high smoking levels,” Roach said.

Roach said contests it provide a good incentive for people to try quitting.

“(It just gets) them motivated. Young people particularly respond better to challenges or contests opposed to going to a group or meetings.”

Roach added that the contest is great as you can enter it multiple times throughout the year.

“You’re only commiting to a week. For some people that’s more doable than saying, ‘I’m never smoking again,'” she said.

Roach says the public health unit sees less young people looking to quit because they don’t realize the negative health effects of tobacco use.

“A lot of youth are under the impression, ‘it wont happen to me’. They just don’t see it as an immediate issue,” Roach said.

While a recent survey of approximately 70 students at Loyalist College showed only 22 per cent smoked tobacco daily, some students have tried to quit.

Business sales and marketing student Roberta Pagniello, 24, says she buys a carton of cigarettes every two to three weeks. She has been smoking for 10 years and has tried to quit smoking twice.

“It’s expensive and I don’t like it,” Pagniello said. She said she hadn’t heard of the contest.

“I want to say (I would do it) but I probably couldn’t at this point,” she said.

One of Pagniello’s motivations would be the health benefits that come from giving up tobacco. “It’s always in the back of my mind,” she added.

Belleville resident Dustin Bolton, 21, said he also has tried quitting smoking on multiple occasions. Like Pagniello, he hadn’t heard of the challenge before, but it’s something he would try.

However, Bolton struggles when dealing with his withdrawal symptoms.

“You can go a full day or two and be fine, it’s usually around the third day it hits you… nervous sweats, freaking out a bit more. Getting through withdrawals is hard,” Bolton said.

“If it were easy, everyone would quit,” said Zoë Siskos, the senior co-ordinator of partnerships and promotion for Smoker’s Help Line.

Siskos said they encourage smokers to register for the contest more than once. “It’s good for people to recognize that they want to quit,” she said. Smokers have the first seven days of every month of the year in 2018 to quit.

“Research shows that you are nine times more likely to stick to quitting if you stop smoking for a week,” said Siskos.

Roach said there are very quick health benefits after someone quits smoking.

“Some good things start to happen very quickly…your blood pressure drops within a few hours of your last cigarette and the amount of oxygen in your blood increases within eight hours,” Roach said.

Infographic by Leah Den Hartogh, QNet News

