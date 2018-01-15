Man charged after suspicious fire in Campbellford

By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – Charges have been laid in a suspicious garage fire in Campbellford that happened last Wednesday.

A 29-year-old Trent Hills man was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of arson, according to the Northumberland OPP.

One of the charges was related to Wednesday’s garage fire and the other to another fire that occurred Tuesday at the same location, according to Const. Steve Bates.

The man was held for a bail hearing later on Friday and was released on an order to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

