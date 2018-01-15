BELLEVILLE — Cody Starr brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include the death of The Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan at the age of 46, the latest on the scissor attack on a girl’s hijab in Toronto and the release of the identities of the two victims of the Brighton house fire.
Top Stories
- 91X Newscast: Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 4 p.m.January 15, 2018
- Brighton house fire deemed homicide, victims identifiedJanuary 15, 2018
- Man charged after suspicious fire in CampbellfordJanuary 15, 2018
- Proposed medical marijuana property in BrightonJanuary 15, 2018
- Stolen vehicle recovered in BellevilleJanuary 15, 2018
- Hospice Quinte receives fundingJanuary 11, 2018
- QNet News TV – Jan. 11, 2018January 11, 2018