91X Newscast: Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • January 15, 2018 at 4:29 pm

BELLEVILLE — Cody Starr brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include the death of The Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan at the age of 46, the latest on the scissor attack on a girl’s hijab in Toronto and the release of the identities of the two victims of the Brighton house fire.

