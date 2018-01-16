Quinte region may experience flooding due to warmer temperatures in the forecast

By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – A flood outlook statement has been issued by Quinte Conservation in response to potential warmer temperatures next week.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature is expected to reach a high of five degrees on Sunday. Drizzle is predicted for the whole weekend with a 60 per cent chance of rain of Monday.

Melting snow and rain are expected to increase water flow in the region. Residents should be prepared for flooding in some areas.

“Staff will continue to monitor ice conditions and all river systems in the Quinte Conservation watershed,” said Terry Murphy, the general manager of the Quinte Conservation area, in a media release on Monday.

It’s warning residents to be careful when nearing any body of water during the winter.

If there is a sudden influx of water levels, residents are encouraged to phone the Quinte Conservation office at 613-968-3434.

The statement will remain in effect for all residents in the region until Jan. 23.

