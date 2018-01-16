91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • January 16, 2018 at 4:43 pm

BELLEVILLE — Tyson Nayler brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include an update on the 401 accidents, the discussion in Vancouver about North Korea and an update on the Hawaiian missile mistake.

