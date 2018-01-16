91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, noon

  • January 16, 2018 at 4:43 pm

BELLEVILLE — Cody Starr brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include a traffic update on 401 accidents, the new medical marijuana facility in Brighton and new details on the Brighton house fire. 

