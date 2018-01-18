Local

Male arrested for spray painting

  • January 18, 2018 at 9:42 am

By Demii Niles

BELLEVILLE– Early Thursday morning, Belleville police arrested a young man for spray painting stores on Front Street.

The Belleville officer saw the male take out the spray paint and start tagging the back of a building.

The officer watched as he attempted to get into a car and leave the scene.

Police stopped the vehicle and a 17-year-old male was identified and arrested. He was charged with one count of mischief under $5,000 and has a promise to appear in court in February.

