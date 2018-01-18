Local

Trenton Shoppers Drug Mart seeks approval for methadone dispensary

  • January 18, 2018 at 3:48 pm

By Demii Niles

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West is considering approving a methadone dispensary in downtown Trenton.

The issue will be considered by the city’s planning committee at a meeting Thursday at 6 p.m.

The application is from the owner of the Shoppers Drug Mart store at 83 Dundas St. W. 

City staff are recommending that the request be approved. A staff report to the planning committee says there is no difference between a pharmacy dispensing methadone and any other pharmacy.

 

