91X Newscast: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, noon

  • January 18, 2018 at 3:50 pm

BELLEVILLE — Cody Starr brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include the Barenaked Ladies have been added to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the names of deceased people in Oakville have been released and indefinite solitary confinement for Canadian inmates is no longer allowed.

