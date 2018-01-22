Pinnacle Playhouse in Belleville features Canadian play

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

By Sabrina A. MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – Marion Bridge, by Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor, will be performed in downtown Belleville at the Pinnacle Playhouse next month.

The play is about three women in their 30s who travel home to Nova Scotia to be with their dying mother. Each daughter tries to deal with the painful loneliness of her life.

The production of the Belleville Theatre Guild play is directed by Steve Forrester and the cast is made up of Kelsey Collins, Kayla Alexandropulous and Kodie Trahan-Guay.

The play runs from Feb. 1 to 17. Tickets can be purchased here.

