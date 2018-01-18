91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • January 18, 2018 at 4:19 pm

BELLEVILLE — Cody Starr brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include Marmora Snowfest removing dog sledding from the program, Inn From the Cold will be starting tonight and the impact of the minimum wage raise on the local economy. 

