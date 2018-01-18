Two vehicles involved in head-on collision in Tyendinaga

By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on accident on Shannonville Road just north of Highway 401 Wednesday.

The accident happened around 4:07 p.m. when a silver Mustang entered ongoing traffic in an attempt to pass a farm tractor, according to Napanee OPP. The Mustang struck a southbound Red Chevrolet Cruz head-on.

Three people were involved in the collision. All were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was charged with careless driving.

If anyone has information, the Napanee OPP are asking for people to phone them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A cash reward of up to $2,000 for anyone who has information may be given.

