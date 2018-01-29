Hospice Quinte residence a step closer to reality

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – Hospice Quinte is one step closer to having a residential building for terminally ill patients in the Belleville-Quinte West region.

The South East Local Health Integration Network gave its endorsement Monday to a funding application by Hospice Quinte to build the six-bed facility, LHIN spokeswoman Caitlin den Boer told QNet News. The application now goes to the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

A hospice is a service dedicated to improving the quality of life of people suffering from terminal illnesses. These services can be provided in patients’ homes, long-term facilities, retirement homes, hospitals and hospice residential buildings. It’s this kind of standalone building that Hospice Quinte wants to build in Bayside, between Belleville and Trenton Ward of Quinte West.

According to the LHIN, there are no residential hospice beds in Belleville or Quinte West; the nearest are a 45-minute drive away in a different community. Hospice Quinte has been trying to make such a facility a reality since 2012.

The new hospice building is proposed to be 6,500 square feet with six beds costing an estimated $2.3 million. The building is scheduled to be up and running by next year.

The board endorsed the funding project under the conditions that Hospice Quinte will be responsible for funding any extra costs above what the ministry and the LHIN have committed to providing.

The city of Quinte West has donated $1 million in funding for building the hospice and the LHIN has agreed to fund $630,000 yearly to support clinical operations for the six beds.

The nearest residential hospice to the Belleville area is the Heart of Hastings Hospice, which is located in the village of Madoc.

More to come.

