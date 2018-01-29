Local

One dead in fatal collision in Belleville

  • January 29, 2018 at 1:18 pm

By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – A three-vehicle collision Monday morning at the intersection of Airport Parkway and Mitchell Road has resulted in one confirmed death.

Three other people have been taken to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Belleville police.

Airport Parkway and the north end of Mitchell Road have been closed and police are urging motorists to make alternate travel arrangements.

The traffic safety unit of the Belleville police is on the scene, investigating the crash.

More details to come.

